Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga, police say

A child has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard West, west of Hurontario Street and Queensway West, just before 5:30 p.m.
Trending Stories
Police said the child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews were told the child’s mother took the child to hospital.
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments