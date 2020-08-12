Menu

Traffic

Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A child has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard West, west of Hurontario Street and Queensway West, just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews were told the child’s mother took the child to hospital.

More to come.

