Scott Thompson: Confronted by a Biden-Harris 2020 ticket, will Trump dump Pence?

This week, American history was made when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate in the November U.S. election.

Sen. Harris of California, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent ever to run for such a position.

Being a former attorney general and state prosecutor, she is more than qualified for the job.

The announcement has drawn a lot of attention, with many already eagerly anticipating the vice-presidential debate between Harris and Mike Pence.

That sort of interest is usually left for those running for the presidency, though, not their running mates.

How will Donald Trump combat this ticket, which, right out of the gate, has generated more unity than the divisiveness of the Trump-Pence campaign?

Elliot Tepper, emeritus professor of political science at Carleton University, has suggested Trump may make a change before the U.S. election, even though it is less than three months away.

Perhaps Trump will dump Pence as VP, Tepper says, to regain the attention he has lost due to this announcement — not to mention his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only would that reset his failing campaign, but he also could then use Pence as his fall guy, since he was responsible for responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has seen more than 168,000 Americans dead.

It’s not as if Trump hasn’t thrown others like him under the bus to get a free ride out of a problem.

Tepper suggests Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, could fit the bill.

However, even if that does happen, how will Trump manage a race that is getting more attention than his and a female vice-presidential candidate who is more qualified — and better liked — than he is?

It really does sound like TV script, doesn’t it?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​