P.E.I. reports 5 new cases of coronavirus linked to essential international workers

Prince Edward Island is reporting five new cases of the coronavirus, all of which are linked to essential workers who travelled to the province from outside Canada.

All of the cases are men who work in the same industry, two of whom are in their 30s and three of whom are in their 40s.

All five individuals have been in self-isolation since they arrived on P.E.I.

Public health officials are currently conducting contact tracing and they’ll know more in the next 24 to 48 hours.

“The detection of these five new cases shows our systems are working well,” said P.E.I.’s chief officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison.

“They were diagnosed on routine testing and they have had very few, if any, contacts.” Tweet This

The new cases bring the province’s total number of cases to 41, 36 of which have recovered without any need for hospitalization.

Morrison said at a briefing on Wednesday that all cases in the province have been related to travel and there is no community spread.

The new cases are not related to seasonal residents, the Atlantic bubble or the recently established sports bubble that will see a shortened Canadian Premier League season begin on Aug. 13.

“It’s not the news I wanted to share with Islanders on this beautiful day,” said Morrison, who said she remains concerned over individuals coming to P.E.I. from outside Canada.

