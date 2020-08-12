Red Lake fire grows to 750 hectares as residents urged to leave

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuations from Red Lake in northern Ontario continued Tuesday and overnight after a nearby fire that sparked Monday afternoon, dubbed Red Lake Fire 49, grew to more than 750 hectares.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the fire is still classified as “out of control.”

“The fire is approximately three kilometres south of the Red Lake townsite and three kilometres west of Hwy. 105,” and moving eastward, they said.

“Air attack, Initial Attack FireRangers and heavy equipment worked throughout the day to slow the fire’s progress.”

Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota said Wednesday everyone needs to evacuate. He asked residents to proceed to the airport and said anyone who needs help evacuating can call 807-727-7106.

“We are experiencing heavy smoke conditions today and we understand this will continue throughout the day as the fire is in very close proximity to Red Lake.

"We are experiencing heavy smoke conditions today and we understand this will continue throughout the day as the fire is in very close proximity to Red Lake.

"We have an airplane on standby today to remove residents immediately." If people don't head to the airport before the afternoon, they can't guarantee transport, he added. The latest fire map of Red Lake Fire 49 from the FireFringe app. FireFringe.com A statement posted by the municipality of Red Lake said people shouldn't fear evacuating due to COVID-19."Please be advised that designated evacuation centres are required to take all necessary precautions, in this regard. You, as an evacuee, can protect yourself by continuing to wear a mask in public areas, practising diligent hand hygiene, and making efforts to physically distance."

Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Services told the Kenora Miner & News Wednesday said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The OPP said they are not investigating an arson in the area.