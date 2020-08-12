New Brunswick RCMP arrest man wanted in connection with 51 seized firearms, 5.5 kg of meth

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 25-year-old man from Sackville, N.B., who was wanted on a warrant in connection with a large seizure of drugs and firearms earlier this year.

On March 20, a search warrant was carried out at a home on Route 635 in New Brunswick.

The search resulted in more than 185 items and illegal substances being seized.

The items include 31 long guns and 22 handguns, among them 25 prohibited and/or restricted weapons.

Many of the firearms were loaded at the time.

Police also seized more than three kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine, nearly 5.5 kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and undisclosed quantities of ammunition and Canadian currency.

A warrant had been issued at Fredericton provincial court for Nicholas (Nick) Bain’s arrest on May 27, for possession of prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition and without a licence or registration in connection with the incident.

Bain was arrested without incident on Aug. 11 after police searched a home on Main Street in Sackville.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.