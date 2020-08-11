Suspect sought in what police believe was attempted sex assault in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect after they believe a man tried to sexually assault a 63-year-old woman in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine on Monday morning.

In a news release, police said between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the woman was walking north on a trail in the ravine near 97 Street and 92 Avenue.

“As she passed a lone male, he followed her, grabbed her from behind and pulled her towards the shrubbery,” police said Tuesday. “The female resisted, and the suspect fled the scene.

“At this time, investigators believe the attack was sexually motivated.”

Detectives with the Edmonton Police Service’s sexual assault section continue to investigate, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as being a dark-haired man who is about 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a dark hoodie and burgundy pyjama pants.

A map of the approximate location where the incident took place is can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

