Arrests made in string of violent robberies in Flin Flon, Man.

Police in Flin Flon have made several arrests in connection with a string of violent robberies in the northern Manitoba community over the last few weeks.

In the first reported robbery, a 29-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police say he was assaulted and sprayed with bear mace near Hill Street around 5 a.m. July 23. Police say two male suspects fled on foot after stealing the man’s bag.

Police say two days later, a 22-year-old man was robbed by four suspects armed with a machete near a walking path on North Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Responding officers found two female suspects aged 16 and 20, and a 23-year-old male suspect nearby. All three were arrested.

Police say at around 10 p.m. on July 26, a 16-year-old male was assaulted and robbed at a local high school. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects, a male and female, fled the area.

The latest robbery happened Aug. 2 when police say a male suspect with a shirt wrapped around his face demanded cigarettes after threatening an employee at a business on Green Street with a machete.

Police say a 17-year-old male from Flin Flon was arrested Aug. 7 and charged for his alleged role in all four robberies.

An 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both from Flin Flon are also facing charges.

Roger Wesley Custer, 23, of Flin Flon, has also been charged with robbery and assault, and Haley Dumas, 20, of Denare Beach, Sask., is also facing charges including robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say there are no further arrests expected.

