World

At least 13 dead after bus crash on highway outside Mexico City: authorities

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 11, 2020 1:43 pm
The National Coordinator of Civil Protection of Mexico, Luis Felipe Puente (L), and the resident coordinator of the United Nations System of Mexico, Antonio Molpeceres (R), take part in a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 May 2017.
The National Coordinator of Civil Protection of Mexico, Luis Felipe Puente (L), and the resident coordinator of the United Nations System of Mexico, Antonio Molpeceres (R), take part in a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 May 2017. EPA/Jose Mendez/via CP

MEXICO CITY – At least 13 people died early Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway outside Mexico City, authorities said.

Federal Civil Defence Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter that 27 other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The accident closed a major inbound route to the capital on the Toluca-Mexico highway west of the city through the morning rush hour. Puente said the bus was travelling from the Pacific resort of Acapulco to the northern city of Guadalajara.

The crash was under investigation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
