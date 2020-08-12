B.C. country musician releases new single, shares wealth from COVID-19 grant

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to releasing new music, COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down Okanagan artist Ben Klick.

In fact, the Canadian country musician is releasing his second single since the start of the novel coronavirus crisis, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the provincial government and Creative BC.

In an interview with Global News, Klick said he put some of the money towards marketing, as well as the production of his latest single Wonder of the World.

The song is the first of three new singles that Klick is set to release after seeing his 40-date, Western Canadian Summer Tour cancelled due to COVID-10

“I’ve seen friends, fellow artists and the music industry suffer from the pandemic,” Klick said.

“I wanted to give back to the music community. So I contacted some friends in the industry and used the money given to me by the government to help support them.”

Wonder of the World was self-produced by the West Kelowna artist.

Also, all the work was done remotely, as Klick had each musician record tracks for the song using home studios.

“I edited everything in my home studio,” Klick explained.

The final mix and mastering for the song was done in Nashville, and now it’s available on Spotify and Apple Music.

As Klick puts it, Wonder of the World is a fun twist on a travelling song.

“I love to travel. Throughout high school, I was never a good history student. However, I went out on a bunch of trips,” Klick said.

As part of his love to travel, Klick has been spending winters in Nashville looking to hone his craft.

But when the pandemic hit, he had to return to Canada and spent 14 days in quarantine.

Klick used the time in isolation to release Quarantine Blues.

“Just out to put smiles on people’s faces,” Klick said of the song.

Since then, Klick as been working full time on new music, which is set to be released this year.

A music video for Wonder of the World is set to be released on August 17th.