Science

Coronavirus: Mexico to conduct phase 3 trials for China, U.S. vaccine candidates

By Frank Jack Daniel Reuters
Posted August 11, 2020 9:32 am
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson receive $1 billion from U.S. government as vaccine trial underway
Johnson & Johnson and Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston has received US$1 billion from the U.S. government for 100 million of its COVID-19 vaccine as the collaboration is one of more than 20 vaccine trials taking place.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico will conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by Johnson & Johnson and two Chinese companies, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Read more: Russia clears coronavirus vaccine, insists it’s safe as scientists sound alarm

Large-scale, phase three human testing for the J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals’s candidate could start in the second half of September, the company has previously said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Mexico will also help test candidates for Chinese companies Cansino Biologics Inc and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd, the ministry said in a presentation at a news conference.

© 2020 Reuters
