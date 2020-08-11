Menu

Canada

Annual pace of new housing construction increased almost 16% in July, CMHC says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2020 9:11 am
Coronavirus: Real estate market in Ontario’s cottage country experiencing boom
The pandemic is leading to more people looking outside Toronto and the GTA for housing. Along with living farther away, COVID-19 is also developing interesting trends here in the city. Matthew Bingley reports.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July rose nearly 16 per cent compared with June.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 245,604 in July, up from 212,095 in June.

Read more: Budget watchdog flags $12B projected loss at federal crown corporations amid coronavirus

Economists on average had expected an annual rate of 210,000, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The increase came as urban starts of apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects rose 18.8 per cent to 184,431 in July while single-detached urban starts climbed 12.3 per cent to 47,564.

Read more: Annual pace of new housing construction rose in June, CMHC says

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13,609 units for July.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts rose to 204,376 in July, up from 199,778 in June.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
