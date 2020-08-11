Red Lake residents ordered to evacuate area as forest fire burns nearby

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a northern Ontario municipality were told to leave Monday night as a nearby forest fire burned closer.

Red Lake residents were told to evacuate the municipality after a nearby fire that sparked Monday afternoon quickly grew to about 420 hectares in size.

“All residents must evacuate the Municipality as soon as possible and we ask that you leave this evening if you can,” reads a notice posted Monday evening.

“All vulnerable populations are asked to leave the community immediately. If you are unable to leave tonight, we are coordinating air transportation with Emergency Management Ontario (EMO).”

The province said Highway 618 and Highway 105 north at Birch Drive are closed to traffic.

The fire near Red Lake. Ontario.ca

The municipality said overnight that flights would likely commence Tuesday for those who can’t leave.

“We ask that those still in the community … check in with their friends, family, and neighbours,” it said.

“For those travelling by vehicle, please check in at the Ear Falls Municipal office and/or the Dryden Memorial Arena. Beds are available at the Dryden Memorial Arena and we continue to work at securing other locations in Kenora, Ignace, and Fort Frances.”