Two arrested after body of premature baby found in Laval dumpster

Two people are facing criminal charges after police discovered the body of a premature baby in a in a dumpster behind an apartment building on Monday evening in Laval, north of Montreal.

A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with neglecting to obtain assistance in childbirth and with concealing the body of child.

A 44-year-old man was also charged with concealing the body of a child.

A 911 call was made at around 7:30 p.m. after someone made the gruesome discovery on du Souvenir Boulevard. The body was confirmed dead shortly after police and paramedics had arrived on the scene.

Paramedics estimated the fetus was around 25 weeks old. It was not immediately clear if the fetus had been born prematurely or had been aborted. An autopsy will be performed.

On Tuesday morning, police were not able to say how long the body had been in the dumpster.

— With files from the Canadian Press