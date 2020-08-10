Menu

Crime

Musical equipment among items stolen from St. Thomas, Ont., church: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 10, 2020 5:03 pm
According to police, "thieves entered through a sliding glass window" on the north side of Gospel Hall at 1 Sunset Drive in St. Thomas.
Police in St. Thomas, Ont., are investigating a theft from a church late last week.

Investigators say the break and enter and theft occurred sometime between Thursday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 8.

According to police, “thieves entered through a sliding glass window” on the north side of Gospel Hall at 1 Sunset Drive in St. Thomas.

Once inside, police say whomever is responsible “rummaged through a number of rooms before stealing musical equipment pieces and alcohol.”

Police have not provided any further information about what items were taken, nor did they provide any information in regards to potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Break And EnterSt. ThomasChurchSt. Thomas PoliceSunset Drivetheft from churchgospel hallmusic piecesmusical equipment
