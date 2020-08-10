Millbrook, N.S., man facing charges after assault and weapon-related incident

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou police say a 40-year-old man has been charged after an assault and weapon-related incident that occurred on Aug. 8.

RCMP were dispatched to a home on Nelson Road in Millbrook at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, where police say a man assaulted a woman, was in possession of firearms and made threats towards police if they responded to the scene.

Police say a victim left the home on foot and called police while three other people remained in the home.

Officers heard gunshots coming from the home while setting up a perimeter and within a few minutes a vehicle left the home and approached police.

A man and a woman were taken into custody and police determined the suspect was still in the home.

Story continues below advertisement

At around 4 a.m. the RCMP Emergency Response Team approached the home and a woman came out while the suspect stood on the deck and refused to follow police commands.

Read more: Whycocomagh man arrested after fatal car crash

A news release says officers used a stun gun and the suspect was arrested.

Police say he was transported to hospital for minor injuries.

Several firearms, body armour and ammunition were seized from the home after a search, according to police.

Jason Sterling Carpenter is now charged with assault, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, unsafe storage of firearms, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou court on Aug. 10, police say.