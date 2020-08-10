Cape Breton crash sends man to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Cape Breton on Sunday.

RCMP, Cape Breton Regional Police, paramedics and local fire departments responded to the collision on Highway 105 near Prince Mine Road in Bras d’Or, N.S., at 3:10 p.m. AT.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Glace Bay, was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

He was eventually air-lifted to the QEII Hospital in Halifax.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, and the passenger, a man, were not injured in the crash.

Highway 105 was closed for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

Traffic was diverted before the road was reopened at approximately 10:30 p.m.