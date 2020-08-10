Menu

Cape Breton crash sends man to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 2:24 pm
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019.
A Nova Scotia LifeFlight Helicopter flies over Halifax on Oct. 13, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Cape Breton on Sunday.

RCMP, Cape Breton Regional Police, paramedics and local fire departments responded to the collision on Highway 105 near Prince Mine Road in Bras d’Or, N.S., at 3:10 p.m. AT.

Read more: Man facing assault charges after stabbing Friday in Inverness, N.S.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Glace Bay, was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

He was eventually air-lifted to the QEII Hospital in Halifax.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, and the passenger, a man, were not injured in the crash.

Read more: Whycocomagh man arrested after fatal car crash

Highway 105 was closed for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

Traffic was diverted before the road was reopened at approximately 10:30 p.m.

