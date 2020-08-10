City of London gears up for construction on 3 downtown cycling projects

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London says crews are breaking ground throughout the month on three downtown cycling projects: the Dundas Cycle Track, the second phase of the Colborne Cycle Track Extension, and the first phase of the Dundas-Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) Connection.

The work includes a separated bike lane on Dundas connecting the core to the Old East Village, an extension of the bike lanes on Colborne Street north of Dufferin Avenue to Oxford Street, and a separated eastbound cycling facility on Riverside Drive from Wilson Avenue to Kensington Bridge as part of the Dundas-TVP Connection.

The Dundas-TVP Connection will eventually connect to Dundas Place downtown, but the second phase of its construction is expected to begin next year.

“This set of cycling projects is part of an overall, long-term plan that was rooted in extensive consultation for our active transportation network. From here, we will continue to strengthen connections throughout the city,” said the city’s director of roads and transportation, Doug MacRae.

Work on the Dundas Cycle Track began Aug. 4. Work on the second phase of the Colborne Cycle Track is expected to begin “in the coming weeks,” while work on Phase 1 of the Dundas-TVP Connection will start “later this month.”

Mayor Ed Holder says it’s important that the city supports its residents’ travel choices by “providing a variety of affordable, convenient and safe options.”

“In addition to helping people get to and from work, these projects will contribute to healthier, more connected neighbourhoods and stronger communities,” said Holder.

In total, the projects represent 2.6 kilometres of new cycling infrastructure with $8-million in municipal funding and $4-million in funding from the government of Canada and the government of Ontario.

The Dundas Cycle Track will see a permanent, separated east-west route along Dundas Street between Wellington and Adelaide streets. via City of London

The Colborne Street cycle track will be extended north to Oxford Street East. via City of London