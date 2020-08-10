Menu

Hamilton Police investigate stabbing near First Ontario Centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 11:38 am
Police say a man was transported to hospital overnight after being stabbed in an alleged late night assault outside First Ontario Centre on Sunday August 9, 2020.
Police say a man was transported to hospital overnight after being stabbed in an alleged late night assault outside First Ontario Centre on Sunday August 9, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say a Hamilton man was hurt in a stabbing incident at First Ontario Centre overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Investigators say officers responded to a call from staff at First Ontario at 101 York Blvd. just before 12:30 a.m.

Police found a 48-year-old man, of no fixed address, propped up against the Bay Street doors of the building with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing security camera footage, obtained from First Ontario, detectives believe the man was hurt as the result of an altercation around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night with an unknown man at the corner of York and Bay Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at (905) 546-4772 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

