Hamilton Police investigate stabbing near First Ontario Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Hamilton man was hurt in a stabbing incident at First Ontario Centre overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Investigators say officers responded to a call from staff at First Ontario at 101 York Blvd. just before 12:30 a.m.

Police found a 48-year-old man, of no fixed address, propped up against the Bay Street doors of the building with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing security camera footage, obtained from First Ontario, detectives believe the man was hurt as the result of an altercation around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night with an unknown man at the corner of York and Bay Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at (905) 546-4772 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

2:42 Proposed Niagara-on-the-Lake noise bylaw met with loud boos Proposed Niagara-on-the-Lake noise bylaw met with loud boos