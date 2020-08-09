Menu

Canada

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore calls for donations for families impacted by Mulgrave Park fire

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
4 families displaced after north-end Halifax fire
Four families have been left with nothing after a fire ripped through a multi-complex townhouse Tuesday morning. As Graeme Benjamin reports, the community is now coming together to help those left picking up the pieces.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore has joined the chorus of calls for donations after last week’s devastating fire in Mulgrave Park.

Four families lost everything in the Tuesday morning fire at the multi-complex townhouse.

READ MORE: Arson investigation underway after fire displaces 4 families in north-end Halifax

There were no injuries, but one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

An online crowdfunding campaign was started and has since raised over $47,500 and Fillmore says the families need all the support they can get.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you could dig deep and try to buy a gift card for a grocery store, for a department store, or for a drug store, anything at all you can do would be a great help,” Fillmore said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre or at Fillmore’s office on Brunswick Street.

Read more: Halifax police charge woman with arson

A short time after the fire, police deemed it suspicious in nature.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Shawna Clairise Hastings of Halifax was arrested and charged with one count of arson – disregard for human life.

She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

House Fire North End Halifax fire andy fillmore mulgrave park Barrington Halifax MP Halifax MP Andy Fillmore
