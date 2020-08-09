Halifax MP Andy Fillmore calls for donations for families impacted by Mulgrave Park fire

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore has joined the chorus of calls for donations after last week’s devastating fire in Mulgrave Park.

Four families lost everything in the Tuesday morning fire at the multi-complex townhouse.

There were no injuries, but one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

An online crowdfunding campaign was started and has since raised over $47,500 and Fillmore says the families need all the support they can get.

In #Halifax we know how to help our neighbours when they need it most. 4 families in #MulgravePark lost their homes and everything they own to fire. If you can, please drop grocery, pharmacy or dept store gift cards off @mgpclc, as #COVID19 means no secondhand donations.💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/bJvhThffYX — Andy Fillmore, MP (@AndyFillmoreHFX) August 8, 2020

“If you could dig deep and try to buy a gift card for a grocery store, for a department store, or for a drug store, anything at all you can do would be a great help,” Fillmore said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre or at Fillmore’s office on Brunswick Street.

A short time after the fire, police deemed it suspicious in nature.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Shawna Clairise Hastings of Halifax was arrested and charged with one count of arson – disregard for human life.

She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.