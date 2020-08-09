Menu

Advertisement
Weather

London, Ont., weather: Rain has gone away, but heat is here to stay, meteorologist says

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 2:39 pm
According to Environment Canada, showers may return Sunday evening, with a low of 20 C.
According to Environment Canada, showers may return Sunday evening, with a low of 20 C. Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Londoners woke up to a heat warning as well as a few hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning, which alerted the possibility of up to 100 millimetres of rain, but a meteorologist with the agency said the city only received about half that much.

“Goderich down towards Grand Bend received upwards of up to 100 millimetres of rain this morning, but for areas closer to London, we have only seen a few reports of near 50 millimetres,” Steven Flisfeder told Global News.

It has yet to be determined whether a record was broken for the most precipitation on this day.

The rainfall warning was issued around 10 a.m. and ended just after 1:30 p.m. but Flisfeder says the heat warning is here to stay for at least one more day.

“We are expecting some hot and humid conditions (Sunday) and (Monday). The humidity values will go up to the mid to high 30s (Sunday) afternoon, and we’re expecting (Monday) to be a little bit warmer, probably closer to 40 C on the humidex scale.”

Tuesday is expected to cool down a bit, with a high of 26 C and a chance of showers.

Flisfeder says a long-term forecast for rainfall is difficult to predict, but the meteorologist believes the remainder of August will likely be slightly above average in terms of temperature.

“In general, when you hear (above-average temperatures), you think it’s heat wave after heat wave, but the average temperatures for this time of year are about 26 C or 27 C… so any day you get above that, it’s going to be above-average.”

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, showers may return Sunday evening, with a low of 20 C.

