No new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick Sunday

New Brunswick is reporting no new active cases of the coronavirus and six active cases on Sunday.

To date, the province has reported 176 active cases and 168 recoveries.

The province says 54,854 tests have been completed.

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton area.

No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

