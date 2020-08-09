Menu

Canada

No new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 12:02 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, N.B., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, N.B., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick is reporting no new active cases of the coronavirus and six active cases on Sunday.

To date, the province has reported 176 active cases and 168 recoveries.

The province says 54,854 tests have been completed.
Read more: N.L. says new case of COVID-19 involves woman on flight from Toronto

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton area.

No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

