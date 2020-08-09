No new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick Sunday

New Brunswick is reporting no new active cases of the coronavirus and six active cases on Sunday.
To date, the province has reported 176 active cases and 168 recoveries.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The province says 54,854 tests have been completed.
Trending Stories
There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton area.
No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments