27-year-old man stabbed multiple times on Centre Island, Toronto police say

Toronto police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Centre Island.
Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday west of the bicycle rental building.
Officers said the man was stabbed by an unknown person who fled the area.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
