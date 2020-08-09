Menu

Crime

27-year-old man stabbed multiple times on Centre Island, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 10:11 am
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Centre Island.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday west of the bicycle rental building.

Read more: Man dead after being found on Toronto sidewalk with stab wounds

Officers said the man was stabbed by an unknown person who fled the area.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

