27-year-old man stabbed multiple times on Centre Island, Toronto police say

Toronto police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Centre Island.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday west of the bicycle rental building.

Officers said the man was stabbed by an unknown person who fled the area.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

