Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

N.B. premier Higgs confirmed as Progressive Conservative party nominee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2020 2:21 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton on Monday, February 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton on Monday, February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative Party has confirmed Premier Blaine Higgs as its candidate in the Quispamsis riding.

The party held a nomination event Saturday morning in Quispamsis, N.B., about 20 kilometres from Saint John.

READ MORE: New Brunswick government announces $25M in spending Friday

The event comes amid widespread speculation that the premier may soon call a provincial election.

Trending Stories

Higgs said earlier this week that he still hadn’t decided if he’ll hold three possible byelections by mid-October or send New Brunswickers to the polls in a general election.

READ MORE: Saint John city council approves regional economic development model

Provincial Health Minister Ted Flemming and MLA Gary Crossman were also confirmed today as the Progressive Conservative nominees in their respective ridings.

Story continues below advertisement

The party’s executive director Andrea Johnson says two other nominees will be confirmed Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickpoliticsPremier Blaine HiggsQuispamsisProgressive Conservative party
Flyers
More weekly flyers