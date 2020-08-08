Menu

Second COVID-19 outbreak at George Derby campus unrelated to first, says Fraser Health

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted August 8, 2020 10:55 am
A resident of George Derby Centre in Burnaby has tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health says that case is unrelated to a separate outbreak at Derby Manor, located on the same campus of care.
A resident of George Derby Centre in Burnaby has tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health says that case is unrelated to a separate outbreak at Derby Manor, located on the same campus of care.

Fraser Health has reported two COVID-19 outbreaks within hours at separate health-care facilities owned by one company in Burnaby — but they say the two outbreaks aren’t connected.

On Friday afternoon, health officials announced that a staff member at Derby Manor, an independent living facility operated by the George Derby Care Society, had contracted the virus.

Hours later, they said a resident of George Derby Centre, a long-term care centre, had also tested positive.

The two are separate facilities, located on the same campus of care.

Read more: B.C. reports 53 new COVID-19 cases as total nears 4,000

Fraser Health said in a release that there is no evidence right now that the two outbreaks are linked.

“The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the outbreak at Derby Manor announced earlier today did not work at George Derby Centre,” the health authority said.

Fraser Health said both patients are self-isolating, and contact-tracing measures are underway.

The health authority’s website says George Derby Centre hosts 300 publicly subsidized long-term beds, while Derby Manor has 122 residential units.

Non-essential visits at B.C. long-term care home will be suspended if COVID-19 is reported
