Second COVID-19 outbreak at George Derby campus unrelated to first, says Fraser Health

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has reported two COVID-19 outbreaks within hours at separate health-care facilities owned by one company in Burnaby — but they say the two outbreaks aren’t connected.

On Friday afternoon, health officials announced that a staff member at Derby Manor, an independent living facility operated by the George Derby Care Society, had contracted the virus.

Hours later, they said a resident of George Derby Centre, a long-term care centre, had also tested positive.

The two are separate facilities, located on the same campus of care.

Fraser Health said in a release that there is no evidence right now that the two outbreaks are linked.

Story continues below advertisement

“The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the outbreak at Derby Manor announced earlier today did not work at George Derby Centre,” the health authority said.

Fraser Health said both patients are self-isolating, and contact-tracing measures are underway.

The health authority’s website says George Derby Centre hosts 300 publicly subsidized long-term beds, while Derby Manor has 122 residential units.

1:13 Non-essential visits at B.C. long-term care home will be suspended if COVID-19 is reported Non-essential visits at B.C. long-term care home will be suspended if COVID-19 is reported