Advertisement
Crime

Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
According to police, a man entered the CIBC branch on Friday, allegedly armed with what appeared to be a hand gun. Police say he made off with an undisclosed amount of money, and a necklace.

Members of the Northumberland Detachment of the OPP are looking for suspects following an armed robbery Friday at a CIBC branch in the village of Colborne, Ont., in Cramahe Township.

Police said officers were called to the location at around 10:55 a.m.

According to police, a man had entered the building armed with what appeared to be a handgun and allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money, as well as a necklace.

Police said there was a vehicle waiting outside the bank with an accomplice inside, which the man allegedly used to flee the scene.

OPP provided a photo of the main suspect, allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a CIBC.
OPP provided a photo of the main suspect, allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a CIBC. Northumberland OPP

Police said the male suspect from the bank is described as:

  • Male between 20-30 years of age
  • Approximately 145-150 pounds
  • five feet nine inches in height
  • Athletic build
  • Short curly hair
  • Dressed in baggy black pants and a black long sleeve shirt, white-framed sunglasses, with white Nike shoes. (Police said the suspect may have changed into a white shirt after the occurrence.)

According to police, the accomplice is described as a male and is believed to have remained in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a grey four-door Toyota sedan.

Northumberland OPP is asking anyone with information to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

