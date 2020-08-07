Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.

Members of the Northumberland Detachment of the OPP are looking for suspects following an armed robbery Friday at a CIBC branch in the village of Colborne, Ont., in Cramahe Township.
Police said officers were called to the location at around 10:55 a.m.
According to police, a man had entered the building armed with what appeared to be a handgun and allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money, as well as a necklace.
Police said there was a vehicle waiting outside the bank with an accomplice inside, which the man allegedly used to flee the scene.
Police said the male suspect from the bank is described as:
- Male between 20-30 years of age
- Approximately 145-150 pounds
- five feet nine inches in height
- Athletic build
- Short curly hair
- Dressed in baggy black pants and a black long sleeve shirt, white-framed sunglasses, with white Nike shoes. (Police said the suspect may have changed into a white shirt after the occurrence.)
According to police, the accomplice is described as a male and is believed to have remained in the vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a grey four-door Toyota sedan.
Northumberland OPP is asking anyone with information to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
