Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Northumberland Detachment of the OPP are looking for suspects following an armed robbery Friday at a CIBC branch in the village of Colborne, Ont., in Cramahe Township.

Police said officers were called to the location at around 10:55 a.m.

According to police, a man had entered the building armed with what appeared to be a handgun and allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money, as well as a necklace.

Police said there was a vehicle waiting outside the bank with an accomplice inside, which the man allegedly used to flee the scene.

OPP provided a photo of the main suspect, allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a CIBC. Northumberland OPP

Police said the male suspect from the bank is described as:

Story continues below advertisement

Male between 20-30 years of age

Approximately 145-150 pounds

five feet nine inches in height

Athletic build

Short curly hair

Dressed in baggy black pants and a black long sleeve shirt, white-framed sunglasses, with white Nike shoes. (Police said the suspect may have changed into a white shirt after the occurrence.)

According to police, the accomplice is described as a male and is believed to have remained in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a grey four-door Toyota sedan.

Northumberland OPP is asking anyone with information to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

1:27 Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting