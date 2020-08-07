Menu

Canada

Woman, 21, posted for sale as joke wasn’t funny, say RCMP in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 3:26 pm
Police in Trail, B.C., say they spoke to the woman’s family member, who claimed the post was a joke before immediately removing it.
Police in Trail, B.C., say they spoke to the woman’s family member, who claimed the post was a joke before immediately removing it. File / Global News

Think twice before posting something online that you believe to be funny.

Especially if it involves a family member.

That’s the advice RCMP in B.C. dished out this week following a complaint about a social media post offering a young woman for sale, with a price tag of $50,000.

Police in Trail say they were contacted on Saturday, Aug 1, by a local resident with concerns after one of her family members was reportedly trying to sell her online.

RCMP say investigators spoke to the 21-year-old woman’s family member, who told police it was only a joke, and immediately removed the social media post.

“RCMP requests the public to refrain from jokingly trying to sell family members online,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“In all seriousness, oftentimes such matters are brought to the attention of law enforcement and can unnecessarily tie up much-needed front-line first responders.”

