Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Parkland posts lower second-quarter net income of $32 million as fuel sales fall by 14%

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2020 1:16 pm
Parkland Fuel Corp. is Canada's largest independent fuel marketer.
Parkland Fuel Corp. is Canada's largest independent fuel marketer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Service station operator Parkland Corp. is reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings despite pandemic-related hits to its sales volumes.

The Calgary-based company says net income in the three months ended June 30 was $32 million on revenue of $2.7 billion, down from $105 million on revenue of $4.85 billion in the same period a year ago.

Its net earnings per diluted share were 21 cents, compared with 70 cents last year. Analysts had expected a loss of 38 cents, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Read more: Enbridge’s earnings slip as revenues plunge 40 per cent due to COVID-19 aftermath

Parkland, which purchased the Caribbean fuel retailer Sol early last year, says volumes in its international segment are trending about 20 per cent lower in July compared with last year because some markets have temporarily increased restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It says overall fuel and petroleum product volumes decreased by 14 per cent in the second quarter compared with the year-earlier period but strong fuel margins and convenience store traffic, along with cost cutting, drove an over 30 per cent increase in adjusted earnings in Canada.

Read more: Calgary-based Enerplus restarting North Dakota production despite threat to pipeline

Parkland, which sells fuel through more than 2,600 service stations in Canada, the United States and Caribbean, cut its budget to $275 million in March, down from its earlier guidance of $575 million. It says it will restore $50 million to account for stronger cash flow than expected and higher maintenance spending.

“We delivered solid margins, won new business and successfully managed our cash flow by reducing costs and controlling capital expenditures,” said CEO Bob Espey in a statement.

“Our financial and operating performance through the second quarter demonstrates the flexibility and resilience of our diversified business model. While we remain nimble in light of ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty, we are confident in our ability to advance our growth agenda.”

Tweet This
© 2020 The Canadian Press
ParklandPetroleumSolBob EspeyParkland Fuel CorporationParkland Corp
Flyers
More weekly flyers