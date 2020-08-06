Menu

Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Winnipeg Jets need discipline to stay alive

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted August 6, 2020 3:53 pm
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) is scored on by the Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13) as Jets' Andrew Copp defends during second-period NHL qualifying round game action in Edmonton, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) is scored on by the Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau (13) as Jets' Andrew Copp defends during second-period NHL qualifying round game action in Edmonton, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Elimination games are about one thing: discipline.

Discipline in structure — how you play. Don’t deviate in structure. It’s what got you there.

Discipline in shift length.

Discipline in avoiding extracurricular activities.

As the Winnipeg Jets head into Game 4 of their Stanley Cup qualifier against the Calgary Flames facing elimination, leave the likes of Matthew Tkachuk and Milan Lucic in the rearview — focus on what’s in front of you.

Discipline in not complaining about a missed call or officiating.

Read more: Hextall on Hockey — Don’t count out Jets’ role players

Discipline in your identity as a player. If you score goals, score goals. If you block shots, block shots. If you win faceoffs, win faceoffs. If you enforce, enforce. No need for Nik Ehlers to challenge anyone to a fight.

Discipline in decisions with the puck. Keep it simple — out at your blue line and in at theirs.

Discipline in your individual game.

Discipline shift by shift.

Discipline in embracing the grind.

Discipline in focusing on this one game. One game at a time.

It’s a cliche in sports for a reason — because it’s true. Win this one and it’s a best of one.

Discipline.

