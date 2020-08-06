Winnipeg police look for missing teen last seen in East Kildonan

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.
Police say Ariah Brass, 16, was last seen in the East Kildonan neighbourhood, but a release from the service Thursday morning didn’t say when she went missing.
Brass is 160 lbs., 5’4″ tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
Police say they’re concerned for Brass’ well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
