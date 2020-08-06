Menu

Winnipeg police look for missing teen last seen in East Kildonan

By Shane Gibson Global News
Ariah Brass, 16.
Ariah Brass, 16. WPS/Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Police say Ariah Brass, 16, was last seen in the East Kildonan neighbourhood, but a release from the service Thursday morning didn’t say when she went missing.

Brass is 160 lbs., 5’4″ tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Winnipeg police tape off West End 7-Eleven store following stabbing

Police say they’re concerned for Brass’ well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Winnipeg policeMissing TeenEast KildonanWinnipeg missing teen
