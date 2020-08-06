Menu

Crime

Fire that destroyed part of Mission, B.C., summer camp was deliberately set: RCMP

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 2:24 pm
RCMP are investigating a fire at the Khalsa Centre in Misison, B.C. Global News

RCMP believe a fire that destroyed part of a summer camp in Mission, B.C., was deliberately set.

Mission RCMP say first responders arrived at the Khalsa Centre in the 14000-block of Stave Lake Road around 2 a.m. Thursday and found a gymnasium engulfed in flames. No one was inside the building at the time.

According to the Khalsa Centre website, a leadership development program for young adults was scheduled to run at the camp until Saturday.

Police say they believe the fire was deliberately set, although they do not have any suspects and are working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

