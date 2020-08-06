Menu

Canada

Amazon prepares to open first Canadian sortation centre in southern Alberta

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 12:41 pm
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Friday, June 26, 2020, that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which envisions a future where people will request a ride on their phones and a car will drive up without a driver. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File).
Amazon is preparing to launch its new sortation centre in Balzac, Alta., — the first of its kind in Canada.

In a news release on Thursday, officials said during a time of economic struggles, the project is aiming to employ hundreds of southern Albertans to work out of the 300,000 square-foot facility in the coming months.

“At a sortation centre, customer parcels are sorted by final destination and are consolidated for faster delivery,” the release said.

“Available positions are part-time, permanent roles that come with an industry-leading minimum wage of at least $16 an hour (and up).”

Officials also assured the public that all COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken when opening the new facility.

“Across operations, Amazon has invested over $800-million in the first half of this year on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, sanitation stations and onsite testing to name a few,” the release said.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent and can apply online.

Amazon fulfillment centre construction on schedule
Amazon fulfillment centre construction on schedule

The sortation building is slated to open in the next few months. This is the second Amazon facility to be built north of Calgary, following the opening of the fulfilment centre in Rocky View County in 2018.

