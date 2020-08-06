Regina police operation on 4th Ave west of Lewvan complete

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: The police operation is now complete. Police have not provided any further information at this point.

Regina police are asking residents to avoid the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue in regards to a police operation currently taking place.

Fourth Avenue between Royal Street and Lewvan Avenue is blocked for the moment, police say. There are at least six cop cars on site.

While motorists are being asked to choose another route by police, those in the area are being told to stay inside their homes.

So far, two women have been escorted out of a home by police.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details about the police operation were provided. Global News will give an update when police release more information.