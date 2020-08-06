Menu

Crime

Hamilton police officer faces charges for altercation in Quebec

By Don Mitchell Global News
A Hamilton police officer is facing charges connected to a July 2020 incident near Otter lake in Quebec, say police.
A Hamilton police officer is facing charges connected to a July 2020 incident near Otter lake in Quebec, say police. Sûreté du Québec / Facebook

Hamilton police say one of their own officers is facing an assault charge for an incident three weeks ago in an area of Québec just northwest of Ottawa.

Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec say the accused engaged in a verbal altercation with another man over alleged property damage near a commercial area of Otter lake.

As a result of a complaint, the SQ arrested Const. Jeff Coleman, an off-duty member of the Hamilton Police Service.

Coleman has since been released and is expected to have his charge addressed in a Québec court in mid-October.

Another man is also facing charges connected with the altercation.

Coleman is a 22-year vet of the Hamilton police service, according to staff who are also conducting an investigation under the Police Services Act.

