The Grand hotel in Lindsay, Ont., closing after 150 years of business

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the end of a 150-year era for a landmark business in Lindsay, Ont.

The owner of the Grand Experience hotel on Kent Street revealed in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he has been given an eviction notice, because the building where the hotel lies has been sold by its original owner.

The deal kicks in at the end of August.

“It’s going to be a tough month,” said Charlie McDonald, owner of the Grand.

Read more: Thousands of Ontario renters brace for evictions as Landlord and Tenant Board reopens Tuesday

McDonald has been leasing the Grand for almost 10 years. Just two weeks ago, he was told by the owner of the building to spruce things up.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, McDonald was given an eviction notice he never saw coming.

“I was a little shocked that it happened so quickly,” said McDonald. “But again, it’s all business.”

“The Grand is just such a staple in our downtown,” said Melissa McFarland, general manager of the Lindsay Downtown Business Improvement Area. “I think nobody could have expected that news at this particular time.”

“I hate to see it happen, because it’s been around for years,” a streeter told Global Peterborough in Lindsay. “I just think it’s like a gem being lost.”

The building that was sold also includes apartments and retail stores. Close to 40 jobs are now on the line, since the new owner hasn’t revealed what his new plans are for the property.

There were plans to redevelop the real estate or demolish it a couple of years prior. But for various reasons, those plans crumbled.

The news has not gone unnoticed on social media.

The owner’s post has received more than 1.7K shares as of Wednesday.

“It’s always one of those places you can just say ‘Let’s meet at the Grand,’ and everybody knows where that is,” said McFarland.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Grand is going to be missed for sure,” said McDonald.

2:12 Toronto tenants fear August evictions Toronto tenants fear August evictions