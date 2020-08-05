Women injured after daylight shooting in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 26-year-old woman has been seriously injured after she was shot in the city’s downtown core Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received several calls reporting that someone had been shot in the area of Augusta Avenue and Queen Street West, west of Spadina Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect believed to be in his early 20s. He was reported to be wearing a surgical mask and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call investigators.

