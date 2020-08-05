New Brunswick premier still considering election call but not this week

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs still isn’t dismissing rumours of a provincial election call, but says it won’t come this week.

Higgs says he still hasn’t decided if he’ll hold at least three byelections by mid-October, or send New Brunswickers to the polls in a general election.

Election speculation has been rampant for weeks, but has resurfaced again this week because the minority Progressive Conservative government is holding a caucus meeting and has scheduled Higgs’ nomination meeting this Saturday.

Higgs said all but three of his party’s nominations have been set, but doesn’t know the intentions of the final three members, and that could play a role in his decision.

The premier – who was elected in 2018 – says he doesn’t want an election but needs to ensure stability in New Brunswick as the province recovers from the impacts of COVID-19 and a possible second wave of the pandemic.

There are currently 20 Progressive Conservatives in the legislature, 20 Liberals, three People’s Alliance, three Greens, one Independent, and two vacancies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.