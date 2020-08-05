Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Alectra investigating power outage in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Alectra says it's investigating a power out in Hamilton's downtown.
Alectra says it's investigating a power out in Hamilton's downtown. Don Mitchell / Global News

Close to 2000 customers have been affected by a power outage in downtown Hamilton.

Alectra Utilities reported the outage at 1:58 p.m. and says it’s affecting those between Queen St. South to James St. South and Markland St. to Main St.

Read more: Hamilton school boards holding pre-registration for students for September

Utility crews expect the problem to be fixed around 8:p.m.

Alectra says “animal contact” was the cause of the outage.

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

 

Toronto Storm leaves west-end residents with power outages, flooding
Toronto Storm leaves west-end residents with power outages, flooding
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonWellington Streetbarton street eastAlectraking william streetmary streetHamilton power outagealectra power
Flyers
More weekly flyers