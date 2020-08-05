Alectra investigating power outage in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Close to 2000 customers have been affected by a power outage in downtown Hamilton.

Alectra Utilities reported the outage at 1:58 p.m. and says it’s affecting those between Queen St. South to James St. South and Markland St. to Main St.

Utility crews expect the problem to be fixed around 8:p.m.

Alectra says “animal contact” was the cause of the outage.

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 Toronto Storm leaves west-end residents with power outages, flooding Toronto Storm leaves west-end residents with power outages, flooding