Alectra investigating power outage in downtown Hamilton

Close to 2000 customers have been affected by a power outage in downtown Hamilton.
Alectra Utilities reported the outage at 1:58 p.m. and says it’s affecting those between Queen St. South to James St. South and Markland St. to Main St.
Utility crews expect the problem to be fixed around 8:p.m.
Alectra says “animal contact” was the cause of the outage.
