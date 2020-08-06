Coronavirus: Drayton Entertainment pulls plug on remainder of 2020 season

Drayton Entertainment says it has cancelled the remainder of its performances for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The move will affect performances at the company’s theatres in Cambridge and St. Jacob’s. The remainder of its theatres in Drayton, Grand Bend and Penetanguishene do not run shows in the fall and winter.

“Part of the magic inherent in the live theatre experience is that it is communal,” Drayton Entertainment CEO Alex Mustakas said in a statement. “Unfortunately, every indication is that it simply is not safe at this time for audiences to gather en masse.”

Mustakas, who also serves as Drayton’s artistic director, says the company will consider alternate programming if circumstances change.

The decision to pull the plug on the remainder of the 2020 season means that performances such as The Sound of Music (Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge) and Wizard of Oz: The Panto (St. Jacobs Country Playhouse) will not take place.

Drayton Entertainment says it put restrictions in place after the province’s move to Stage 3 of its recovery plan made it unfeasible to operate shows safely.

“We’re disappointed not to be able to share these productions with audiences, but health and safety and long‐term sustainability must be our top priorities,” said Brent Ravelle, president of the volunteer board of directors for Drayton Entertainment. “We hope that by keeping our doors closed for the fall, that we will be able to resume operations with greater confidence in 2021 and go back to sharing the magic of live theatre with our communities.”

Drayton Entertainment says it could take up to six weeks to process all of the refunds.