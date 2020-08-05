Corrections seizes over $350K of contraband at Collins Bay Institution in July

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a large amount of contraband was intercepted at Collins Bay Institution last month.

According to a news release sent out Wednesday, security intelligence and correctional officers at the Kingston, Ont., institution seized several packages inside and outside the perimeter of the penitentiary after attemps to throw them over the outer wall.

Corrections says the total institutional value of all items seized is more than $350,000.

Read more: Toronto man facing charges following failed package drop at Collins Bay Penitentiary

The packages contained substances like fentanyl, marijuana, heroin and fentanyl mixtures, crystal meth, PCP, cigarettes, rolling papers, suspected alcohol, along with cell phone equipment, earphones, a roll of black tape and a screwdriver, according to CSC.

On July 26, CSC says officers caught two people trying to throw contraband over the institution’s walls.

Story continues below advertisement

The two were arrested by Kingston police and could face criminal charges.

CSC says they are ramping up efforts to prevent contraband from entering federal institutions, and have therefore set up a telephone tip line, 1-866-780-3784, to receive information related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members.