Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with making child pornography: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 1:07 pm
The man is facing several sex offence charges on two separate victims, including allegedly making child pornography, according to Peterborough Police.
The man is facing several sex offence charges on two separate victims, including allegedly making child pornography, according to Peterborough Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A 30-year-old man is facing several sex offence charges on two victims, including allegedly making child pornography, according to the Peterborough Police Service.

Police say they received information in July regarding several historical sexual assaults that were committed while the victims were between the ages of 15 to 17.

Read more: Actor Robert Smith, found in Minden Lake, was convicted child porn offender facing new charges

Police say an investigation ensued, which led to a warrant being issued on July 31 for the arrest of the accused.

According to police, the accused attended the police station on Aug. 4 and was placed under arrest.

Trending Stories

Joshua Feeley, 30, of Peterborough, has been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching to a person under 16, two counts of sexual exploitation, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, making child pornography and sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia police watchdog charges RCMP officer with child pornography

Police say the accused was released by the courts on Aug. 4, 2020, on several conditions.

Regina Instagram account creates platform for alleged sexual violence survivors to share stories
Regina Instagram account creates platform for alleged sexual violence survivors to share stories
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultChild PornographyChild PornSexual ExploitationSexual violencePeterborough child pornsexual luringsexual violence survivorspeterborough man accused of child porn
Flyers
More weekly flyers