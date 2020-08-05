Peterborough man charged with making child pornography: police

A 30-year-old man is facing several sex offence charges on two victims, including allegedly making child pornography, according to the Peterborough Police Service.
Police say they received information in July regarding several historical sexual assaults that were committed while the victims were between the ages of 15 to 17.
Police say an investigation ensued, which led to a warrant being issued on July 31 for the arrest of the accused.
According to police, the accused attended the police station on Aug. 4 and was placed under arrest.
Joshua Feeley, 30, of Peterborough, has been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching to a person under 16, two counts of sexual exploitation, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, making child pornography and sexual assault.
Police say the accused was released by the courts on Aug. 4, 2020, on several conditions.
