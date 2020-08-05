Woman dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 near Cameron Road: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle collision just north of Lindsay, Ont. on Highway 35 resulted in the death of a driver, and the serious injury of a passenger.

On Tuesday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the collision on Highway 35 near Cameron Road.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 35 collided with a vehicle northbound. The driver of the northbound vehicle, 50-year-old Samantha Lindquist, is now deceased. The passenger in Lindquist’s vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

No information was provided on the condition of the driver in the southbound vehicle.

Police say Highway 35 was closed between Cameron Road and Cameron Road for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended to assist with the investigation.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

