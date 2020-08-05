Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
News

Woman dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 near Cameron Road: OPP

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 11:54 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say driver Samantha Lindquit is now deceased, while her passenger has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say driver Samantha Lindquit is now deceased, while her passenger has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A two-vehicle collision just north of Lindsay, Ont. on Highway 35 resulted in the death of a driver, and the serious injury of a passenger.

Read more: Peterborough police officer stabbed during confrontation following East City theft: police

On Tuesday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the collision on Highway 35 near Cameron Road.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 35 collided with a vehicle northbound. The driver of the northbound vehicle, 50-year-old Samantha Lindquist, is now deceased. The passenger in Lindquist’s vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

No information was provided on the condition of the driver in the southbound vehicle.

Police say Highway 35 was closed between Cameron Road and Cameron Road for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended to assist with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital following Bensfort Road crash in Peterborough
Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital following Bensfort Road crash in Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesHighway 35AirliftedToronto HospitalDriver Dead50-year-old woman deadCameron RoadCKL collision\CKL Fatal CollisionKawartha Lakes fatal collisionLindsay fatal collisionpassenger seriously injuredwoman dead ckl collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers