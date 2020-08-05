Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: Applications for $469M fish harvesters’ aid program to open Aug. 24

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2020 10:32 am
Trudeau announces additional supports for Canadian seafood, fishing industry
On Wednesday, while addressing Canadians in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that "in the next week," the federal government would be opening up applications for two additional programs to support the Canadian fishing and seafood sector. As of June 17 and June 22 respectively, the Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund and Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund are available to "help producers access new markets, reach new customers and maintain a foothold internationally," and to provide support "for everything from buying PPE to keeping workers safe" and more.

The federal government has announced details of a $469-million program aimed at helping Canada’s fish harvesters deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan issued a statement today saying the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program, which was first announced in May, will be open for applications from Aug. 24 to Sept. 21.

Read more: Pfizer announces deal to supply Canada with coronavirus vaccine candidate

Jordan says the program represents the single largest investment in Canada’s fisheries in nearly two decades.

The minister says the program is designed to address unique challenges facing the seasonal industry.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Detailed information about the application process for financial support is now available online from the Fisheries and Oceans Canada website.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Nova Scotia residents raise alarm of causeway’s threat to local fish stocks
Nova Scotia residents raise alarm of causeway’s threat to local fish stocks

Meanwhile, the federal government says it is still working on a program — also announced in May — that will allow self-employed fishermen to access employment insurance benefits on the basis of insurable earnings from previous seasons.

Earlier this year, Ottawa announced a $62-million program to help stabilize the fish and seafood processing sectors, and another $50 million was pledged to help farmers, fish harvesters and food-processing employers deal with the mandatory 14-day isolation period required of all workers arriving from abroad.

“Our fisheries operate under a unique structure and have faced distinct challenges throughout this pandemic,” Jordan said in a statement. “We’ve been working around the clock to develop a simple, accessible system to deliver over $469 million to Canada’s fish harvesters as smoothly and quickly as possible.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesBernadette JordanFisheries and OceansCOVID-19 aid programfisherman coronavirus support programfishermen COVID-19 aid program
Flyers
More weekly flyers