Musquodoboit hospital’s emergency department closed on Wednesday

Nova Scotia Health said in a Tuesday evening release that the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The department will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, according to the NSH.
The release says anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.
The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.
