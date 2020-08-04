Musquodoboit hospital’s emergency department closed on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health said in a Tuesday evening release that the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The department will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, according to the NSH.

The release says anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.

NSH says all temporary closures can be found here.

More to come…

