Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Musquodoboit hospital’s emergency department closed on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 7:52 pm
The emergency department at Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The emergency department at Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Credit: NS Health

Nova Scotia Health said in a Tuesday evening release that the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The department will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, according to the NSH.

Read more: Nova Scotia pandemic pay to select health-care workers ‘insulting,’ say union leaders

The release says anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.

NSH says all temporary closures can be found here.

More to come…

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia makes wearing masks mandatory in public buildings
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia makes wearing masks mandatory in public buildings
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHealthHospitalEmergency911NSHANS HealthMiddle Musquodoboittemporary closureMusquodoboitMusquodoboit Valley Memorial HospitalMusquodoboit hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers