Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of 2 B.C. residents

Two B.C. residents are dead following a possible carbon monoxide poisoning incident in the Southern Interior.

Princeton RCMP say on Monday night, Aug. 3, they received a report of two people in cardiac arrest at a long-weekend gathering in the Similkameen Valley town of Tulameen.

Police say by the time they arrived, several first responders were on scene, along with dozens of people on the 2nd Street property and on the street.

RCMP say there were around a half-dozen tents on the property, and that CPR was being performed on a 31-year-old female from Pitt Meadows and a 37-year-old male from Tulameen.

Princeton RCMP say people at the scene reported that the two had gone into a shower shed that was built on the property, and that the two had been in there for about an hour before others tried getting their attention.

Police say the door was forced open and that the two were found on the floor. The two were dragged out, with CPR then being performed, along with calls to 911.

The man and woman were both pulled from the building by bystanders and emergency first responders performed CPR,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Despite the best efforts of all those involved, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Princeton RCMP said there’s no signs of foul play or trauma, adding they don’t know if the hot-water-on-demand system played a role, such as whether if it was exhausted properly or not.

Police say the fire department noted a heavy smell of propane, that the cause of their deaths is under investigation by the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

