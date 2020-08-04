N.S. police seek help in solving New Minas music store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP are asking the public to assist in solving a robbery at a music store on Commercial Street in New Minas, that occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m.

When New Minas RCMP responded at 3:50 a.m., officers found the front glass door smashed.

The investigation revealed at least six guitars and an amplifier were stolen, police say.

Items suspected stolen include:

Hughes & Kettner amplifier

Gibson Studio acoustic guitar

Martin acoustic guitar

Two Taylor acoustic guitars

Two Gibson Les Paul Standard electric guitars

Police say suspects were seen on video surveillance breaking the glass door, entering the store, taking merchandise and leaving through the smashed door.

Police say one suspect is of heavy build, was seen wearing a light and dark ball cap with an oval logo, a dark mask, dark jacket, shorts, and shoes.

The second suspect was smaller, wearing a dark jacket, dark jeans and sneakers, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP in New Minas at 902-679-5555.