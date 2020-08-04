Halifax Transit driver charged after collision with 67-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a bus driver was charged after a pedestrian-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. when a bus was travelling eastbound on Joseph Howe Drive and struck a pedestrian crossing the street at the Bayers Road intersection, police say.

Police say the pedestrian was a 67-year-old woman who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian on a crosswalk, according to police.

