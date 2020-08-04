Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police release picture of man wanted in Victoria Park drug seizure

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 1:26 pm
Anyone with information on this man’s identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Anyone with information on this man’s identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a third man wanted in connection to a sizeable drug seizure in the community of Victoria Park last month.

According to police, officers searched a residence in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southeast on July 21 as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, police said the following items were found:

  • Four one-kilo bricks of cocaine
  • 1,102 Oxycodone pills
  • 133 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)
  • 116 grams of psilocybin
  • 28.6 grams of ketamine
  • Four pills of GHB
  • 35 bottles of liquid codeine
  • $30,000 in cash

The drugs seized are worth an estimated $430,000, according to police.

Officers previously charged Jesse Dale Jonsson, 25, and Dakota Rickie Foster, 26, but said on Tuesday they are searching for another person.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man wanted on warrants after $430,000 in drugs seized in southeast Calgary bust

“Police are now looking for information about a man who investigators have identified as being connected,” a news release explained. “The man was last seen in the community of Bridlewood earlier in February.”

Police describe the man as being between 20 and 25 years old, about five feet ten inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCPSVictoria Parkdrug investigationCalgary drugsCalgary BridlewoodCalgary Victoria ParkBridlewoodCalgary drug investigationDakota Rickie FosterJesse Dale Jonsson
Flyers
More weekly flyers