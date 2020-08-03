Menu

World

At least 13 dead, 1,000 displaced as heavy rain floods South Korea

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 3, 2020 11:28 pm
Agricultural lands are inundated with flood waters after heavy rains in Anseong, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. South Korean Meteorological Administration issued a warning of heavy rain for Seoul and central area.
Agricultural lands are inundated with flood waters after heavy rains in Anseong, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. South Korean Meteorological Administration issued a warning of heavy rain for Seoul and central area. (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP)

Days of heavy rain caused floods in South Korea that have forced more than 1,000 people from their homes, killing at least 13 with another 13 missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deaths were reported from landslides and vehicles swept away by waters that disaster officials said inundated more than 14,211 acres of farmland and flooded parts of key highways and bridges in the capital, Seoul.

Read more: 6 dead, 7 missing after torrential rain hammers South Korea

President Moon Jae-in was set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, after he had urged national and regional authorities to “make all-out efforts to prevent further loss of life” the previous day.

Work crews also returned to operation by Tuesday most of the flooded roads and bridges along the Han River in central Seoul that had backed up traffic and damaged infrastructure, the Yonhap news agency said.

North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid tensions
North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid tensions

In neighboring North Korea, state media warned of possible flooding, saying that some areas were also experiencing heavy rainfall.

Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, Yonhap said North Korea opened the floodgates of a border dam on Monday without advance notice to its neighbor.

© 2020 Reuters
