Small plane has crash landing in supermarket parking lot in Nelson, B.C.

A small plane came in for a crash landing in a supermarket parking lot in Nelson, B.C., Monday morning.

Nelson Fire and Rescue says a pilot was landing at the airport around 9 a.m. but ended up going off the runway, through a fence across a road and into the parking lot of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club.

The pilot and one passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Nelson Fire and Rescue says the cause of the crash is under investigation and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Michael Daloise, assistant fire chief with the City of Nelson, said first responders were dealing with a minor fuel leak in the plane’s left wing.

Real Canadian Wholesale Club staff member Darryl Baer said he was on a break when the aircraft “basically nose-dived right into the parking lot.”

“It was pretty freaky,” he added. “I almost thought it was coming through the building.”

Baer said it was fortunate that the crash happened on a holiday Monday when the store wasn’t busy.

“If this would have happened tomorrow, the parking lot would have been full and this could have been a quite different story,” he said.

— With files from Terry Schintz