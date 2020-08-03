Menu

Small plane has crash landing in supermarket parking lot in Nelson, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 5:45 pm
A small plane crashed in a Nelson, B.C. parking lot.
A small plane crashed in a Nelson, B.C. parking lot. Global News

A small plane came in for a crash landing in a supermarket parking lot in Nelson, B.C., Monday morning.

Nelson Fire and Rescue says a pilot was landing at the airport around 9 a.m. but ended up going off the runway, through a fence across a road and into the parking lot of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club.

Woman dies in small plane crash near Stave Lake
Woman dies in small plane crash near Stave Lake

The pilot and one passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Nelson Fire and Rescue says the cause of the crash is under investigation and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Michael Daloise, assistant fire chief with the City of Nelson, said first responders were dealing with a minor fuel leak in the plane’s left wing.

Read more: One woman dies, another hurt after small plane crashes in Mission, B.C.

Real Canadian Wholesale Club staff member Darryl Baer said he was on a break when the aircraft “basically nose-dived right into the parking lot.”

“It was pretty freaky,” he added. “I almost thought it was coming through the building.”

Read more: Fatal plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C., points to risk of disorientation, need for quick maintenance: TSB

Baer said it was fortunate that the crash happened on a holiday Monday when the store wasn’t busy.

“If this would have happened tomorrow, the parking lot would have been full and this could have been a quite different story,” he said.

— With files from Terry Schintz

