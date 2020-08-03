Menu

Crime

Protest against police brutality blocks Main and Hastings in Vancouver

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Protesters claim police brutality in Vancouver
A demonstration against police brutality shut down traffic Monday morning at the intersection of Main and Hastings.

A demonstration against police brutality blocked traffic at a major intersection in Vancouver Monday morning.

Demonstrators blocked the intersection of Main and Hastings streets claiming there was some sort of altercation with Vancouver police.

Read more: Vancouver police investigate three stabbings in Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say they were called to the area Sunday at 5:30 p.m. following reports of two men fighting with knives.

“When officers were taking those males into custody, an aggressive crowd started to form,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“Some members of this crowd began threatening to kill the officers, others threw bottles and other objects at the officers.”

Read more: Indigenous mother and son sue city, police and Walmart over 2019 arrest in Vancouver

Police say seven people were arrested and charges of uttering threats, cause a disturbance and assault police officer have been recommended.

A group of about 25 protested throughout the night and into the morning.

One demonstrator told Global News police broke his arm.

TransLink rerouted buses and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

vancouver policeVPDDTESMain and Hastings protest
