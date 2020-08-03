Protest against police brutality blocks Main and Hastings in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A demonstration against police brutality blocked traffic at a major intersection in Vancouver Monday morning.

Demonstrators blocked the intersection of Main and Hastings streets claiming there was some sort of altercation with Vancouver police.

Vancouver police say they were called to the area Sunday at 5:30 p.m. following reports of two men fighting with knives.

“When officers were taking those males into custody, an aggressive crowd started to form,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“Some members of this crowd began threatening to kill the officers, others threw bottles and other objects at the officers.”

Police say seven people were arrested and charges of uttering threats, cause a disturbance and assault police officer have been recommended.

A group of about 25 protested throughout the night and into the morning.

One demonstrator told Global News police broke his arm.

TransLink rerouted buses and motorists were asked to avoid the area.